Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target Raised to $124.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $102.00 to $124.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OLLI. ValuEngine cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.13.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $105.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 51.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.35. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $110.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.04.
In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 28,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,034,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,305. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $1,495,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,734,271.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.4% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 29,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 113,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.
