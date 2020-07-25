Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target Raised to $124.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $102.00 to $124.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OLLI. ValuEngine cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.13.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $105.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 51.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.35. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $110.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.04.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $349.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.90 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 28,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,034,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,305. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $1,495,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,734,271.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.4% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 29,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 113,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

