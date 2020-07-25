ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) PT Lowered to $79.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $81.00 to $79.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised ONE Gas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BofA Securities raised ONE Gas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ONE Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on ONE Gas from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ONE Gas from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. ONE Gas currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.11.

ONE Gas stock traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.25. 180,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,475. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.04 and its 200-day moving average is $83.73. ONE Gas has a 12 month low of $63.67 and a 12 month high of $96.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.06). ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $528.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. ONE Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 345.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 173.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 238.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

