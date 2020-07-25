Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises about 1.3% of Ledyard National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 797 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 48.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.65. 8,889,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,446,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.83. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $58.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Oracle from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.34.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $21,632,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,632,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $76,272,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,114,410,591.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $396,376,000 over the last 90 days. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

