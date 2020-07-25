Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It offers tablets, dietary supplements and drugs for the treatment of women’s health. The company’s product pipeline consists of Methylphenidate HCl ER 72 mg Tablets, Osmolex ER(TM), Lorzone(R), ConZip(R), Divigel(R) and OB Complete(R). Its delivery system includes Osmodex(R) drug delivery system. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey. “

OSMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.92.

Shares of NASDAQ OSMT traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.42. The stock had a trading volume of 375,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,563. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $9.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.27.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $48.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 million. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 115.34% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. Equities analysts forecast that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 330.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 175.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 54,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms.

