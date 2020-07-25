Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.25 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics that treat infectious disease agents. The Company’s lead product candidate, omadacycline, is a tetracycline-derived antibiotic being developed for use as a first-line monotherapy for serious community-acquired bacterial infections where antibiotic resistance is of concern for treating physicians. Its second product candidate, WC 3035 is a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Transcept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.85.

NASDAQ PRTK traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.68. 230,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,871. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.53. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $5.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average of $4.17.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 million. On average, research analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Evan Loh sold 9,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $45,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 552,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,622,038. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 12,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $57,330.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 542,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,341.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,709 shares of company stock valued at $154,510. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,457 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 87,258 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,164 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $1,071,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,227 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.33% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

