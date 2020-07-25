Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Price Target Raised to $2.75 at Credit Suisse Group

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $2.40 to $2.75 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

PTEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Gabelli downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. G.Research lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $6.50 to $2.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson-UTI Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.22.

PTEN traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.93. The stock had a trading volume of 5,441,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,290,907. The firm has a market cap of $732.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.69. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $12.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.78.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 52.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $250.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -8.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,870,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,048,000 after buying an additional 1,165,967 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,134,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,408,000 after buying an additional 1,188,387 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 24.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,114,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,069,000 after buying an additional 1,599,177 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,253,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,696,000 after buying an additional 258,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,935,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,949,000 after buying an additional 436,781 shares during the last quarter.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

