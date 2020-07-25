Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Receives $163.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the forty research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirty-two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $168.94.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Paypal from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Paypal from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Paypal from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Paypal in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BofA Securities upped their price target on Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,891,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,103 shares in the company, valued at $85,011,854.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $10,562,250. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 54.3% during the first quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 446.4% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $3.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.81. 281,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,640,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.33. The firm has a market cap of $201.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.16, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.19. Paypal has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $183.99.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Paypal will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

