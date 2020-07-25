PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PDC Energy, Inc. is engaged in acquiring, developing and exploring crude oil, NGLs and natural gas. It has operations primarily in the Western and Eastern regions of the United States. Its Western Operating Region is primarily focused on development in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. Its Eastern Operating Region is focused on development activity in the liquid-rich portion of the Utica Shale play in Ohio. The Company is also focused on development drilling programs in resource plays. PDC Energy, Inc., formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation, is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PDCE. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of PDC Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.07.

PDC Energy stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $15.22. 1,119,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,717. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. PDC Energy has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $36.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.90.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy producer reported ($8.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($8.14). The firm had revenue of $757.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.16 million. PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 22.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 462.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PDC Energy will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Swoveland bought 7,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.51 per share, with a total value of $74,988.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,729.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in PDC Energy by 93.4% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 85,995 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 41,526 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PDC Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PDC Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in PDC Energy by 40.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 352,780 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 102,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,001,000.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

