Pelham Capital Ltd. Has $68.69 Million Stock Position in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT)

Pelham Capital Ltd. cut its position in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,134,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 857,605 shares during the quarter. Planet Fitness accounts for about 7.2% of Pelham Capital Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Pelham Capital Ltd. owned about 1.31% of Planet Fitness worth $68,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 30,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 69,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 13,834 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 340,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,593,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,826,000. Finally, Swarthmore Group Inc. boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 1,143.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 106,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 97,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

PLNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on Planet Fitness from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Roth Capital increased their target price on Planet Fitness from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.29.

Planet Fitness stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,260,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,169. Planet Fitness Inc has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $88.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.22.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.20). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $127.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Planet Fitness Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

