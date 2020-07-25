Pelham Capital Ltd. Takes $106.94 Million Position in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB)

Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,521,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $106,941,000. GrubHub comprises 11.2% of Pelham Capital Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Pelham Capital Ltd. owned about 1.66% of GrubHub as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of GrubHub by 3.8% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in GrubHub by 5.3% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GrubHub by 186.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in GrubHub by 3.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,608 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in GrubHub by 3.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period.

GRUB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of GrubHub from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Benchmark cut shares of GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of GrubHub from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GrubHub currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.43.

NYSE:GRUB traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,466,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,012. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.73 and its 200 day moving average is $53.31. GrubHub Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.35 and a fifty-two week high of $80.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09. GrubHub had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $363.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that GrubHub Inc will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other GrubHub news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total transaction of $53,508.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,574 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,044.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $1,188,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,659 shares of company stock worth $2,649,541. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

