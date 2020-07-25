Pelham Capital Ltd. Takes Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR)

Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,420,071 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $241,468,000. Restaurant Brands International makes up about 25.2% of Pelham Capital Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Pelham Capital Ltd. owned approximately 1.47% of Restaurant Brands International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after buying an additional 12,723 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 5,274 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 8,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Argus lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.59.

QSR stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.85. 837,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,407,607. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $79.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.38.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

In other news, insider Felipe A. Athayde sold 43,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $2,148,149.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,429 shares in the company, valued at $712,936.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Further Reading: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.