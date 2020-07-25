Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-2.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.07. Pentair also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.00-2.20 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Pentair from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Pentair from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Pentair from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Pentair from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.79.

NYSE PNR opened at $42.38 on Friday. Pentair has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $47.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.16 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pentair will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

