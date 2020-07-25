Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target Raised to $47.00 at KeyCorp

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PNR. BofA Securities upgraded Pentair from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Pentair from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Vertical Research upgraded Pentair from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Pentair from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Pentair from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pentair presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.79.

Shares of PNR stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.38. 1,359,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,544. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.93. Pentair has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.16 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pentair will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the first quarter worth $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the first quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the first quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 56.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

