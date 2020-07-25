Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Morgan Stanley

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PNR. BofA Securities raised shares of Pentair from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Pentair has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.79.

Shares of NYSE PNR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.38. 1,359,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.95 and its 200 day moving average is $37.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.37. Pentair has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $47.43.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.16 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 20.25%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 31.93%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

