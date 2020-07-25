Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.00-2.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.07. Pentair also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.00-2.20 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pentair from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Pentair presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.79.

Get Pentair alerts:

PNR opened at $42.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.93. Pentair has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $47.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.37.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Pentair had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Pentair will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.