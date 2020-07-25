Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $506,457,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,392,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,634,000 after buying an additional 1,749,706 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,599,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,695,316,000 after buying an additional 1,188,569 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,612,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,437,000 after buying an additional 985,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,255,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,970,000 after buying an additional 905,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.47.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,996,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,996,495. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.70. The stock has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.60. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 14.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gary Kramer Adams purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.40 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at $780,273.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.43 per share, with a total value of $102,645.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 3,750 shares of company stock worth $268,305 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

