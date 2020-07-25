Piper Sandler Raises Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) Price Target to $30.00

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank Ozk’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Bank Ozk from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Bank Ozk from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank Ozk from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank Ozk from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Bank Ozk from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.38.

Get Bank Ozk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK remained flat at $$24.32 during midday trading on Friday. 1,941,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,484. Bank Ozk has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $31.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 2.05.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $238.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.50 million. Analysts expect that Bank Ozk will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.273 per share. This is an increase from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 10th. Bank Ozk’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,540,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,523,000 after buying an additional 172,390 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,800,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,912,000 after buying an additional 164,613 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 655.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,685,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,143,000 after buying an additional 1,462,184 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,548,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,855,000 after buying an additional 55,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,542,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,767,000 after buying an additional 513,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

About Bank Ozk

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Ozk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Ozk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.