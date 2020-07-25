Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Acquires 33,236 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,236 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV owned about 0.09% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $5,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHE. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.35. 1,732,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,887,314. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.11. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

