Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Has $10.86 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,106 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 2.2% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dubuque Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 92.0% during the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 101,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,449,000 after buying an additional 48,494 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $412,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $969,000. Finally, Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $757,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $210.34. The stock had a trading volume of 819,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,809. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $133.57 and a 12 month high of $217.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $204.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.56.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

