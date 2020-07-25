Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Has $2.48 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises about 0.5% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after buying an additional 87,360 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,225,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $187.28. 171,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,380. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.15. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $126.00 and a 1 year high of $198.55.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

