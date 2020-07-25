Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,949 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $10,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,451,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 75,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,784,000. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $458,000.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.84. 1,225,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,257,788. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.30. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $38.83 and a one year high of $59.56.

