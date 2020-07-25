Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV cut its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,231 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 1.3% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 82,389,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,259,334,000 after buying an additional 6,563,745 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,219,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,483,000 after buying an additional 336,038 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 46.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,031,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,886,000 after buying an additional 5,752,798 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,477,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,586,000 after acquiring an additional 757,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,563,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,670 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,013,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,240. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.74. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $75.55 and a 1 year high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.