Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Sells 300 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 109.3% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 413.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 102.9% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $69,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,358,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,766,286. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.31. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

