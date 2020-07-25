Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is an owner, operator and developer of resorts primarily in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall Jamaica, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is based in Faifax, United States. “

PLYA has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Playa Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.10.

PLYA stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.56. 441,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,062. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $8.59.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $177.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.22 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 11.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Tracy M. J. Colden bought 8,160 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.67 per share, with a total value of $29,947.20. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 71,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,637.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Financial Co Ltd. Sagicor bought 1,500,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $5,955,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,794 shares of company stock valued at $77,138 over the last ninety days. 4.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,824 shares during the period. Soros Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 114,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 32,508 shares during the period. 68.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

