Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $67.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PLXS. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Plexus from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Plexus from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Plexus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Plexus from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Plexus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.00.

PLXS stock traded down $4.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.86. The stock had a trading volume of 251,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,248. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.30. Plexus has a fifty-two week low of $35.16 and a fifty-two week high of $86.53.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $857.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.94 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.41%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Plexus will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Steven J. Frisch sold 9,500 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $739,385.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,130,282.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,702 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $101,864.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,810 shares in the company, valued at $467,428.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,007 shares of company stock worth $3,433,963. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Plexus by 1,231.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Plexus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Plexus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Plexus by 201.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

