PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 198.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard J. Harshman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.55 per share, for a total transaction of $97,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,150 shares in the company, valued at $112,182.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.21.

NYSE PNC traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $106.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,983,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,527. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.89. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a one year low of $79.41 and a one year high of $161.79. The stock has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($2.78). The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 35.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

