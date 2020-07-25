Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.78 EPS

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.78, Fidelity Earnings reports. Pool had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 69.72%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Pool updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 7.05-7.45 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $7.05-$7.45 EPS.

Shares of POOL stock traded up $3.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $304.27. 461,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,422. Pool has a 12 month low of $160.35 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $270.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 0.83.

POOL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $202.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pool presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.50.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 15,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.20, for a total transaction of $4,163,211.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,429,775.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 18,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $4,076,953.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 112,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,047,579.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

