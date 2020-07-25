Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.05-$7.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.27. Pool also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 7.05-7.45 EPS.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $304.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.38. Pool has a 52 week low of $160.35 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.78. Pool had a return on equity of 69.72% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pool will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

POOL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Pool from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Pool from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $247.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Pool from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pool presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $255.50.

In other Pool news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 18,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $4,076,953.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 112,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,047,579.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 15,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.20, for a total value of $4,163,211.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,429,775.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

