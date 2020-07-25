Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $133.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services. It assists its clients in meeting their needs for term life insurance, which it underwrites, and mutual funds, variable annuities and other financial products, which it distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. The Company’s mission is to serve middle income families by helping them make informed financial decisions and providing them with a strategy and means to gain financial independence. The Company’s sales representatives use its proprietary financial needs analysis, or FNA, tool and an educational approach to demonstrate how its products can assist clients to provide financial protection for their families, save for their retirement and manage their debt. The Company’s clients are generally middle income consumers. Primerica also provides an entrepreneurial business opportunity for individuals to distribute its financial products. The Company is based in Duluth, Georgia. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PRI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Primerica from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Primerica from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Primerica from $128.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Primerica from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Primerica has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $145.67.

NYSE PRI opened at $119.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.38. Primerica has a 52 week low of $61.20 and a 52 week high of $138.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.00.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $524.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.77 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Primerica will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total value of $227,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,766.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.65, for a total transaction of $340,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 29,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,202.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $870,590. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Primerica in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 47.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 15.1% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

