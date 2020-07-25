Principal U.S. Large-Cap Multi-Factor Core Index ETF (NASDAQ:PLC) Stock Price Up 1%

Principal U.S. Large-Cap Multi-Factor Core Index ETF (NASDAQ:PLC) shares rose 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.91 and last traded at $26.87, approximately 1,200 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.61.

Separately, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Principal U.S. Large-Cap Multi-Factor Core Index ETF from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This is an increase from Principal U.S. Large-Cap Multi-Factor Core Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%.

