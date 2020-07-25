Principal U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (NYSEARCA:PSC) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Principal U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (NYSEARCA:PSC) shares rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.73 and last traded at $28.47, approximately 2,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 6,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.23.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.28.

