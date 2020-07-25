Principal U.S. Small-MidCap Multi-Factor Core Index ETF (NASDAQ:PSM) Shares Up 4.7%

Principal U.S. Small-MidCap Multi-Factor Core Index ETF (NASDAQ:PSM)’s share price shot up 4.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.93 and last traded at $22.84, 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 35% from the average session volume of 611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.81.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a $0.096 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Small-MidCap Multi-Factor Core Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Small-MidCap Multi-Factor Core Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.