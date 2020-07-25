Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Holdings Cut by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter worth $25,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 701.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Progressive from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on Progressive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Progressive from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.79.

In other Progressive news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $252,527.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $1,117,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 347,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,882,733.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,823 shares of company stock worth $5,187,221. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGR traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $87.86. 2,055,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,678,516. Progressive Corp has a 52-week low of $62.18 and a 52-week high of $90.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.32.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Progressive had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

