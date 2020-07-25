Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Receives $87.23 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.23.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,758.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $252,527.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,823 shares of company stock worth $5,187,221. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,305,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,123,848,000 after buying an additional 289,836 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Progressive by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,740,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,860,604,000 after buying an additional 7,890,461 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Progressive by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,296,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,351,031,000 after buying an additional 787,145 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Progressive by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,394,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $841,357,000 after buying an additional 969,841 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,444,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $754,913,000 after buying an additional 114,039 shares during the period. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PGR traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.86. 2,055,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,678,516. Progressive has a 1-year low of $62.18 and a 1-year high of $90.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Progressive had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Progressive’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

