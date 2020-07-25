Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 269,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,534 shares during the quarter. Prologis makes up approximately 0.6% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $25,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 62.5% in the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 64.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 8,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 57.4% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 6,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $615,342.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,915,184. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total value of $129,052.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,789.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Prologis in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Prologis from $105.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Prologis from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Prologis from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.87.

Shares of Prologis stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,003,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,114,916. Prologis Inc has a 1-year low of $59.82 and a 1-year high of $100.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.21.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 43.27%. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

