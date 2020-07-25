PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PHM. Zacks Investment Research lowered PulteGroup from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PulteGroup from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on PulteGroup from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays raised their target price on PulteGroup from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded PulteGroup from a positive rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. PulteGroup has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.35.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

NYSE:PHM traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,223,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,437,747. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PulteGroup has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $47.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.34.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.75%.

In related news, SVP Stephen P. Schlageter sold 18,549 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $484,685.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,697 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,392.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 77.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 110.1% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.