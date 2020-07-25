PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PHM. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PulteGroup from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.35.

Shares of NYSE PHM traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.62. 5,223,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,437,747. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.51. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $47.37.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.94%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

In other news, SVP Stephen P. Schlageter sold 18,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $484,685.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 86,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,392.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter worth about $384,000. AXA increased its position in PulteGroup by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 1,065,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,773,000 after purchasing an additional 126,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in PulteGroup by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 311,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after purchasing an additional 200,962 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 90,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 35,947 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in PulteGroup by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,180,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,351,000 after purchasing an additional 191,800 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

