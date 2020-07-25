Q3 Asset Management Acquires Shares of 6,973 Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF comprises 0.4% of Q3 Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 1,412.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $62.17. 1,199,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,702. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.84. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $62.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st.

About Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

