Q3 Asset Management Boosts Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Q3 Asset Management grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 16.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Q3 Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Q3 Asset Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after buying an additional 15,275 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 112.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,590,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,428,000 after buying an additional 1,373,135 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 126.3% in the second quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after buying an additional 49,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 25.1% in the second quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 74,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after buying an additional 15,028 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS JPST traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,706,719 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.38.

