Q3 Asset Management Buys Shares of 23,886 Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,000. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF makes up about 1.9% of Q3 Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $21,581,000. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 559,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,565,000 after acquiring an additional 180,381 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 609,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,152,000 after acquiring an additional 152,793 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 275,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,254,000 after acquiring an additional 104,015 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,988,000.

FTEC traded down $1.08 on Friday, reaching $83.03. 465,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,589. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.08. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.00 and a fifty-two week high of $87.10.

