Q3 Asset Management Has $31.35 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Q3 Asset Management grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 407.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,681 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 30.0% of Q3 Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Q3 Asset Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $31,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. FMR LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,648,000 after purchasing an additional 10,289 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 67,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $621,000. 42.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $255.56. 54,054,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,320,296. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.80. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $269.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.424 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.