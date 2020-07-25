Q3 Asset Management Invests $2.63 Million in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Q3 Asset Management acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 43,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,632,000. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF makes up about 2.5% of Q3 Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHP. FMR LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3,715.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $523,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHP stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,245. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52-week low of $52.57 and a 52-week high of $61.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.