Q3 Asset Management Makes New Investment in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Q3 Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,306,000. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF comprises about 2.2% of Q3 Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CWB. Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,990,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 256.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 472,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,595,000 after acquiring an additional 339,600 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $15,289,000. Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $13,684,000. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,213,000.

NYSEARCA:CWB traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.38. 650,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,717. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $39.81 and a 12 month high of $65.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.96 and a 200 day moving average of $55.57.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

