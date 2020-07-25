Q3 Asset Management Purchases New Shares in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 74,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,000. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Q3 Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 39.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,408,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,152 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,960,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,796,000 after acquiring an additional 45,635 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 233,435.9% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,165,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,845 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 646,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,418,000 after acquiring an additional 68,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 245.4% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 345,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,847,000 after acquiring an additional 245,700 shares in the last quarter.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.83. The company had a trading volume of 82,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,762. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.91. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 12 month low of $26.58 and a 12 month high of $32.01.

