Q3 Asset Management Purchases Shares of 16,135 First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up 0.8% of Q3 Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FIXD. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 204.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.44. 1,955,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,451. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.47. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $45.38 and a twelve month high of $58.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.