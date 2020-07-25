Qtum (QTUM) 24 Hour Volume Tops $232.95 Million

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. Qtum has a market capitalization of $229.14 million and $232.95 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $2.37 or 0.00024667 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, BCEX, Liqui and Coinrail.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004580 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000430 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 102,607,808 coins and its circulating supply is 96,888,388 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Qtum is qtum.org

Buying and Selling Qtum

Qtum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, Bittrex, CoinEgg, Bitfinex, ABCC, OTCBTC, Bitbns, Bleutrade, Coinnest, Livecoin, Kucoin, Iquant, Exrates, OKEx, BitForex, Coindeal, Coinone, Cobinhood, Poloniex, Huobi, Gate.io, Coinrail, CoinExchange, Bibox, BigONE, DragonEX, Liquid, Bithumb, Crex24, Ovis, HBUS, Binance, CoinEx, DigiFinex, EXX, BCEX, Liqui, Bit-Z, ZB.COM, GOPAX, LiteBit.eu, LBank, HitBTC, Coinsuper and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.