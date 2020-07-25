Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Price Target Increased to $144.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $114.00 to $144.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $87.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $123.63.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of NYSE DGX traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.99. 1,195,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,579. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.67. Quest Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $73.02 and a twelve month high of $131.81.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.15%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 11,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $1,312,421.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,942,462.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Manner Carrie Eglinton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $555,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,287.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 113,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,142,000 after buying an additional 32,029 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.