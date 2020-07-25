Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Price Target Increased to $151.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $130.00 to $151.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DGX. Wolfe Research raised Quest Diagnostics from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $123.63.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

DGX traded down $2.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.99. 1,195,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380,579. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $73.02 and a 12-month high of $131.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.11 and a 200 day moving average of $106.67.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 7th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Manner Carrie Eglinton sold 5,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $555,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 11,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $1,312,421.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,942,462.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,818,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $547,549,000 after acquiring an additional 179,263 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 4,658,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $374,051,000 after purchasing an additional 68,125 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,202,432 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $176,572,000 after purchasing an additional 21,634 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,158,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,260,000. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.