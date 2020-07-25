Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.60-8.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $8-8.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.53 billion.Quest Diagnostics also updated its FY20 guidance to $6.60-$8.60 EPS.

NYSE:DGX opened at $124.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.67. Quest Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $73.02 and a 1-year high of $131.81.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 7th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DGX shares. BofA Securities raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $123.63.

In other news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 11,717 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $1,312,421.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,464 shares in the company, valued at $27,942,462.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Manner Carrie Eglinton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $555,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,763,287.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

