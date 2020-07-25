Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at SVB Leerink

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) had its price target raised by SVB Leerink from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Radius Health’s FY2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Radius Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Radius Health from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Radius Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a hold rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radius Health has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.13.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.56. Radius Health has a 52-week low of $10.32 and a 52-week high of $29.97.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $47.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.77 million. As a group, analysts expect that Radius Health will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 50,000 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.75 per share, with a total value of $787,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 25,000 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.21 per share, with a total value of $330,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,956,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,897,808.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDUS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 1,127.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares during the last quarter.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

